British apricot growers say they expect to harvest record amounts
- Published
Apricot farmers in Kent say they are set for their biggest ever harvest this summer.
The fruit was first introduced to the county from abroad in about 2005, and production received backing from large retail companies about ten years ago.
In 2012 only 40 tonnes of apricot was collected in the UK - but production is expected to reach 250 tonnes this year.
Most British apricot production is in Kent and the Isle of Wight, due to the fruit needing plenty of sunshine.
David Moore, owner of Home Farm near Maidstone, said: "This year has been a very good growing season."
He said farmers had seen the right amount of rain and sunshine, adding "the recent heatwave has helped create a high quality crop".
As harvesting is expected to continue until September, it is likely that the UK could be the only location in the world where apricots are in production at that time of year.
It only became possible to grow apricots in the UK with the introduction of hybrid varieties bred for cooler climates and flowering later in the spring.
Mr Moore is expecting to bring in 136 tonnes of apricots at his farm.
He said: "Ironically, the cooler British night-time temperature produces very high quality apricots as the fruit grows more slowly, resulting in a more intense and sweet taste plus a stronger, richer colour than imported varieties from France and Portugal."