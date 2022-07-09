Weald of Kent Grammar not acting urgently on bullying, Ofsted says
- Published
A grammar school has been rated as requiring improvement after Ofsted found its approach to bullying was "not sufficiently strategic or urgent".
Weald of Kent Grammar, which has sites in Tonbridge and Sevenoaks, was inspected in April.
Inspectors found some pupils were "reluctant" to flag bullying concerns.
The school said following the inspection, headteacher Elizabeth Bone was "currently not in school" and her senior deputy was acting as head.
A report of the inspection, which was published on Tuesday, said not all teachers were "consistent in managing pupils' behaviour" and some were "uncertain about how to apply the school's behaviour policy".
"Pupils sometimes feel confused about teachers' expectations of them, particularly at social times and between lessons," it said.
'Robust improvement plan'
It said the approach by school leaders to tackling bullying was "not sufficiently strategic or urgent", which had "damaged the confidence of many pupils in the effectiveness of the school's leadership".
"Some pupils are reluctant to express their concerns about bullying because they do not think that these will be listened to or acted on," it said.
It added that while most pupils felt safe at school, a "significant number" were concerned about bullying and did not "feel able to talk to adults in school about their worries".
In a letter to parents on 1 July, Mrs Bone said the school had "appealed the decision with Ofsted" as staff did not "believe this outcome accurately reflects the educational excellence or commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment".
In a subsequent letter three days later, she said "the fact that some of our young people did not feel they could talk to us about their concerns is heartbreaking".
She said a senior member of staff at each of the school's sites would become a "culture lead", mental health support workers would be introduced and the school would work with the charity Young Minds on a "year-long review of the support we have in place".
In a statement, the school said Mrs Bone was now "not in school" and a senior deputy was acting as head, a change which it said had been made "to ensure teaching and learning continues with minimal disruption and students continue to be supported".
It said it would "ensure a robust improvement plan will be implemented", adding: "Fostering a positive culture within the school and promoting it as a place where students feel happy and supported is of the utmost importance."