Ashford youth actors share knife crime messages
- Published
The impact of knife crime is being explored by a group of young actors in a "thought-provoking" theatre project.
It's About Your Son, by television scriptwriter Deborah Cook, will be performed by a group who attend the Homewood School in Tenterden.
The Kent and Medway Violence Reduction Unit, a partnership between police, councils and other agencies, is co-ordinating the project.
Ch Insp Lara Connor of Kent Police said it posed "important questions".
The free 30-minute shows have time for a discussion afterwards on the topics raised, which include peer pressure and the impact of violence on friends, family and the wider community.
'Dangerous behaviour'
Ch Insp Connor, Violence Reduction Unit manager, said: "Knife crime ruins people's lives and tears families apart.
"We support any initiative that seeks to educate young people about the consequences of such dangerous behaviour.
"This thought-provoking theatre project... poses some important questions about peer pressure and bullying and will hopefully empower young people to stand up and speak out in the face of violence.
"The performances also provide us with a great opportunity to promote the wide range of support services available to anyone seeking a route away from crime."