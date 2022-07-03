Capel-Le-Ferne: Witness appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured

A Google Maps image of Alkham Valley Road at the junction with Stombers LaneGoogle
Kent Police say the crash happened on Alkham Valley Road in Drellingore on Saturday afternoon

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Kent, police say.

Kent Police say the incident happened in Drellingore, on Alkham Valley Road at the Stombers Lane junction at 15:25 BST on Saturday.

An orange Hyundai Veloster Sport was involved in the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to a London hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

