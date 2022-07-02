Broadstairs: Witness appeal after teen's jaw broken in assault
A teenager was left needing hospital treatment for a broken jaw after he was attacked in a coastal town in Kent, police say.
The attack happened on East Cliff Promenade in Broadstairs on 23 June, just before 23:00 BST.
Kent Police say the boy was punched in the face and knocked unconscious by an unknown man before then being kicked in the face.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack to contact them.
The suspect, who left the scene in the direction of Harbour Street, was described as between 18 and 20 years old, around six feet (1.83m) tall with blonde hair and wearing dark clothing.
