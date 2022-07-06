Cost of living: How the crisis is affecting our health
There are concerns among medical professionals that the cost of living crisis may have a damaging impact on our wellbeing. A recent YouGov poll commissioned by the Royal College of Physicians found 55% of those who responded felt rising costs had negatively affected their health. BBC South East Health Correspondent Mark Norman has been investigating the issue on the Isle of Sheppey.
Dawn and Brian Lombardo
Walking their dogs on Sheerness seafront, Dawn and Brian Lombardo should not have too much to worry about, since they have no mortgage, but still the pressure is telling.
"We bicker now," Ms Lombardo said. "We've never argued but we bicker over silly little bits with money, like 'you've left the light on'."
For Mr Lombardo, a recent tragedy has been made worse by the current crisis.
"My best friend who I grew up with died two months ago," he said, "and it knocked me, it really did.
"I would have been able to brush it off but I can't seem to, because you've got other worries on your mind.
"You hear about these people who are committing suicide or they're ending up in breakdowns and I can see it."
Sharon Gedling
NHS staff are not immune from the effects of rising prices.
Community nurse Sharon Gedling, who has to drive hundreds of miles a week, has just put £60 worth of fuel in her car.
"It was just under three-quarters of a tank," she said.
"It could last me for the rest of the week, or the likelihood is I'll have to fill up again.
"A lot of nurses, not just me, would have to make a decision on whether we can continue to go to work. It's going to come to a point we just can't afford it."
She has had to take on extra shifts to pay her bills, with an impact on her wellbeing.
"You start to feel a little bit sick, and you go into a bit of a panic mode," she said.
"You're just trying to cope with paying everything, and it's not just that, the extra hours that you have to constantly do, it makes you tired."
Dr Jihad Malasi
As a GP, Dr Malasi said he understands how the squeeze on wages can affect his patient's health.
"I think it's the issue of our time," he said. "Poverty plays a huge impact on people's lives.
"They find it difficult to make ends meet, they have to decide between whether they should cook for their children or heat their homes.
"These are issues that are fundamental, really, they're basic issues for people to live their lives."