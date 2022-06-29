Chatham: Michael Alunomoh detained after firing shots from balcony
- Published
A man who fired shots from the balcony of his home has been detained at a mental health unit.
Michael Alunomoh, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing firearms with intent to cause fear of violence.
On 21 April 2020 he fired blank rounds into the air outside Marina Point East in Dock Head Road, Chatham, Kent.
At his sentencing hearing at Maidstone Crown Court, Judge Julian Smith said Alunomoh should be detained under Section 27 of the Mental Health Act.
The court previously heard he had responded well to treatment for bipolar disorder at the Allington Centre - a low level psychiatric unit in Dartford.
He had been due to stand trial in May 2021, but was deemed unfit to enter a plea and the jury was discharged.
Alunomoh, of Marina Point East, Chatham, was then transferred to the Allington Centre in Dartford, where the judge ruled he should remain.
'Randomly shooting'
In April 2020, a video posted on Twitter showed him firing shots, and loud bangs could also be heard.
He was arrested by armed police, and charged with possessing imitation firearms and firing them from the balcony of the block of flats.
An eye-witness told BBC Radio Kent: "I heard a lot of shouting and what seemed like gunshot. I looked to my left and there was a guy up on the balcony with a rifle and a pistol.
"He was carrying on for a good half-an-hour," she said.
"We were all in the front of the shop and you could see the pistol and a rifle, and you could see the sparks coming off of it. He was just randomly shooting."