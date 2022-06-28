Tony's Law: Child abusers face tougher sentences as law changes
Child abusers in England and Wales could now face life in jail as tougher sentencing powers come into force.
The legislation forms part of the Police, Crime and Sentencing Act 2022 and has come into effect two months after receiving royal assent.
The maximum sentence for anyone who causes or allows a child's death has now increased from 14 years to life.
The family of Tony Hudgell, seven, who have long campaigned for Tony's Law, said they were "over the moon".
Tony was attacked by his birth parents when he was a baby and left with life changing injuries.
He suffered multiple fractures, was left deaf in one ear and had to have both his legs amputated.
Four year campaign
His abusers were sentenced to 10 years in prison in February 2018 - the maximum sentence possible at the time.
Tony's adoptive mother Paula Hudgell, of Kings Hill, Kent, said it had been "a very long four years fighting for this campaign" but it would "make such a difference to the sentencing powers for the judges from now on".
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab previously said the legislation would provide "maximum protection to the most vulnerable".
The maximum penalty for causing serious harm to a child has also gone up, from 10 to 14 years.
Ms Hudgell said it would make no difference to the sentences of Tony's birth parents but it was for "Tony and all the babies and children which have sadly lost their lives".