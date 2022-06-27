Mya Lawrence inquest: Teen killed by car while heading home with friends
- Published
A 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car while making her way home with friends from a trip to a McDonald's, an inquest heard.
Mya Lawrence died on 15 October 2021 as she crossed the A256 in Dover, Kent.
An inquest held at County Hall, Maidstone, concluded she died as a result of injuries sustained in a road crash.
Her mother has launched a campaign to build a pedestrian bridge across the road where her daughter was killed.
The inquest heard Mya had been to a McDonald's with friends and tried to cross the road to reach a hole in a fence, used as a short cut to her housing estate.
Two of Mya's friends remembered hearing challenges along the lines of "first one back to the estate", but it is not known if Mya heard this or not.
Det Con Claire Fullager, from Kent Police, told the inquest: "At least two comments were heard by two witnesses of a challenge to try and get across the road quicker, but there is no evidence Mya heard that challenge."
Mya was hit by a Vauxhall Astra as she reached the second lane.
A delivery driver who arrived less than a minute later began first aid and two off-duty nurses also attempted CPR while waiting for the ambulance.
Despite resuscitation efforts lasting more than an hour, Mya died with her mother holding her hand.
The driver of the car which hit Mya passed drug and alcohol tests, there were no faults with his car and police ruled he was driving below the 50mph speed limit but would not have been able to stop in time.
'Bright and sassy'
Coroner Katrina Hepburn said: "I want to pay my sincere condolences to the family for these events which led to the tragic loss of Mya."
Speaking outside the court, Ms Hopkins said: "Mya was bright, very sassy, very friendly to everyone.
"She wanted to be a carer or support worker and was already helping other pupils at school with their reading and writing.
"Her death has affected us tons, we miss her loads, and her little sister turned six five days before the crash.
"We're just trying to get through it for our little one."