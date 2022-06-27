Gravesend fire: Three houses damaged in blaze
Three houses have been damaged in a serious fire in Gravesend, Kent Fire and Rescue has said.
Nine fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze in Jubilee Crescent after the fire broke out at about 13:10 BST on Sunday.
Incident commander Adam Green said initial work from the crews prevented the fire from escalating further.
No injuries were reported after the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.
Mr Green said: "Three houses were affected, two of which have been severely damaged. It was a very serious fire.
"This really does highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms and if any residents have concerns about having working alarms they should contact Kent Fire and Rescue."
