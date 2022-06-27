Maidstone Girls' Grammar School to open wartime tunnels to public
- Published
A Kent grammar school says it will open to the public a series of wartime tunnels beneath its site.
Maidstone Girls' Grammar School (MGGS), in Buckland Road, is located above three tunnels used by former students during World War Two air raids.
Planning permission was granted for a visitor centre at MGGS following recently completed restoration work.
The school say it hopes to open the tunnels to the public in October 2023.
Benches used by students during the war years are still inside the tunnels, and chalk inscriptions can be seen on the walls.
Author and former headteacher at MGGS, Mary Smith, has written a book about the tunnel's history.
Ms Smith said: "I was just amazed. We didn't know if there was going to be anything left there at all.
"We removed the concrete then went down the steps in trepidation. It was just mind blowing. I think particularly having these chalked lessons on the walls was just stunning. It looked like ghosts of lost learning."
Former pupil Inga Mayor, 91, used the tunnels as a schoolgirl during the war.
"The siren went, you got up and you came down to your space in the tunnel. Same tunnel every time. We accepted what it was. We just chatted and the teacher just carried on talking about the lesson that was going on."
A public open day was held in the tunnels last month to assess interest in the site.
MGGS say the development of the planned visitor centre is still in "the early stages" and is likely to include a replica of a 1940s classroom.