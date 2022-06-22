M25: Dartford oil spillage causes three-hour tailbacks

Two lanes have been closed on the M25 after an oil spillage, causing 14 miles of tailbacks.

The spillage happened on a section of the clockwise carriageway between junctions two and three in Dartford, Kent.

Tailbacks stretch as far back as Chelmsford, Essex, (junction 28), and motorists are experiencing three-hour delays, National Highways said.

The agency is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A third lane will be closed overnight as the road is resurfaced.

