Black Deer festival: Kent music event suspended due to thunderstorms
- Published
One of Kent's biggest music festivals was suspended on Saturday night due to thunderstorms.
The aptly-named headline act, The Waterboys, had started their performance at the Black Deer festival in Eridge Park, near Tunbridge Wells, when organisers cancelled the event.
The organisers said they took the decision "due to extreme weather conditions".
The festival, attended by thousands of people, was due to resume on Sunday.
A statement said: "The safety of everyone on-site was our top priority and we'd again like to thank festival-goers for their patience and understanding."
Festival-goer Tim Everest said: "The Waterboys were halfway through their set and it started raining heavily.
"Shortly after that the sound was cut on stage and we were ushered out by security.
"It was disappointing, but I can understand why the gig was called off."
Organisers tweeted on Sunday morning: "Thanks again for your cooperation last night.
"We're planning to open the arena as scheduled and looking forward to welcoming you back for day three.
"Prepare for wet weather and we'll see you soon for a Sunday to remember."
Van Morrison is scheduled to be the headline act on Sunday evening.