Channel migrants: Hundreds make the crossing in small boats
More than 400 migrants were brought ashore in Kent on Tuesday after crossing the English Channel.
A total of 440 people arrived in Dungeness, Dover and Ramsgate in 11 small boats, according to the Ministry of Defence.
It is the highest number since 562 were recorded on April 14 earlier this year.
Among those rescued were a heavily pregnant woman, babies and one father carrying his toddler son on his shoulders as they were brought ashore.
It brings the total number of people making the crossing in small boats this year to almost 11,000, according to figures collated by the BBC.
About 8,400 migrants crossed in 2020. More than 28,000 made the journey in 2021.
This year's total is more than double what it was during the same period last year.
In April the government announced plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda as part of a five-year trial.
It is thought to be aimed mostly at single young migrants who arrive through "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods," such as on small boats or lorries.
In 2021, 75% of all small boat arrivals were men aged 18 to 39, according to Home Office figures.
Rwanda would take responsibility for those sent there and has said migrants would be "entitled to full protection under Rwandan law" with equal access to employment and services.
A government spokesman said: "Under our new Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda, those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys may be relocated there to have their claims considered and to rebuild their lives."