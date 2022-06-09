Thanet District Council: Boss of troubled authority resigns
The boss of a beleaguered local authority is to step down following a joint decision with the council leader.
The chief executive of Thanet District Council, Madeline Homer, said she had achieved positive change, but wanted to pursue new challenges.
Last year, an audit of the council described officers as "inadequate". The audit came after the council leader asked the government to intervene.
An interim chief executive will be appointed next month, the council said.
A statement issued by Ms Homer said: "After nearly 15 years at Thanet District Council, and seven years as its chief executive, it is time to embrace the natural cycle of change.
"I have enjoyed being chief executive and have worked collaboratively and positively with elected leaders over those seven years, together achieving positive change in the district."
Ms Homer said she also had supported Thanet's "excellent reputation" for partnership working and overseen the delivery of vital public services, including during the pandemic.
'Bullying' and poor behaviour
Last September, Thanet council's leader Ash Ashbee asked the government to intervene because the governance of the authority was "not acceptable".
A month later, auditors Grant Thornton found officers at Thanet were "inadequate", "bullying" and responsible for financial uncertainty, while the behaviour of some senior staff "fell below the standard expected".
That audit came after eight separate reports were commissioned to assess the council's management culture.
The BBC has approached Ms Ashbee for comment following Ms Homer's resignation.
Chris Blundell has been made acting deputy chief executive, also covering the duties of the head of paid service, as a short-term arrangement, the council said.
The interim chief executive and head of paid of service are expected to be appointed at a full council meeting on 14 July.