Electric vehicle charging points target in Kent 'unrealistic'
Plans to introduce more than 7,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Kent have been described as "unrealistic".
Kent County Council (KCC) said it is on track to install 7,487 chargers by 2030.
So far this year 54 have been installed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
KCC's cabinet member for transport, David Brazier, said there would be a growing market for charging facilities.
However, he admitted that there is currently "little infrastructure" in place.
He said: "People will sometimes charge at home, they will use commercial facilities, to do so while they are going about their business."
Local electric car companies and opposition councillors have raised their doubts over the council's ambitions.
Labour councillor Barry Lewis, KCC's shadow cabinet member for transport, said: "I find it worrying that KCC targets are well behind schedule."
Home charging points
EV Connect SE has installed hundreds of EV chargers across London and the South East since 2021.
The company's managing director, Ryan James, was sceptical of the authority's target.
He said: "It is down to the amount of installers available. I do not think KCC's target is realistic, but it depends on how many companies are available.
"I think they need a lot more local smaller companies, to make it more affordable, because national companies are a lot more expensive."
Mr James said his company installs about 20 charging points each week, mainly outside homes, each one costing about £1,050.
He said: "A lot of people, especially businesses, are buying EVs because it is much more beneficial, particularly at home.
"During the pandemic a lot of businesses began running from home and now pay for their staff to have charging points at home."