Channel migrants: More than 10,000 people cross in 2022
More than 10,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year, according to figures collated by the BBC.
A group of 79 migrants were brought ashore at Dover by Border Force on Tuesday.
This year's total is more than double what it was during the same period last year.
About 8,400 migrants crossed 2020, and more than 28,000 made the journey in 2021.
A government spokesman said: "The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable. Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws, but they risk lives and hinder our ability to help refugees who come to the UK through safe and legal routes.
"The Nationality and Borders Act will fix our broken immigration system by protecting those in genuine need while cracking down on the evil people-smuggling gangs responsible for these life-threatening journeys."
At the scene
By Simon Jones, BBC South East
It's been another busy day for the Border Force and Ministry of Defence in Dover.
We saw a couple of boats being brought to shore. Among the arrivals were some women and children, but the vast majority were young men.
The government's big idea to try to deter people from making the crossing is to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson - in a letter to try to shore up the support of Conservative MPs - described the agreement with Rwanda as a bold solution to a difficult and longstanding problem.
The first flight could depart in a week's time. It's likely, however, to face a legal challenge, so the timescale is by no means certain.
And while the weather remains calm, the crossings are set to continue.
In April the government announced plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda as part of a five-year trial.
It is thought to be aimed mostly at single young migrants who arrive through "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods," such as on small boats or lorries.
In 2021, 75% of all small boat arrivals were men aged 18 to 39, according to Home Office figures.
Rwanda would take responsibility for those sent there and has said migrants would be "entitled to full protection under Rwandan law" with equal access to employment and services.
The government spokesman said: "Under our new Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda, those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys may be relocated there to have their claims considered and to rebuild their lives, with the first flight expected to take place on 14 June."