Operation Brock: Section of M20 closed overnight to move barrier

National Highways
The road must be closed for the barrier to be moved safely

A section of the M20 will be closed overnight to allow Operation Brock to be lifted.

Brock, a traffic-holding system for lorries planning to cross the English Channel, is being removed following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The coastbound carriageway between Junctions 7 and 9 will close between 21:00 BST Sunday and 06:00 Monday.

The traffic scheme was introduced in March to manage freight flow after P&O Ferries services were suspended.

