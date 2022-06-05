Operation Brock: Section of M20 closed overnight to move barrier
A section of the M20 will be closed overnight to allow Operation Brock to be lifted.
Brock, a traffic-holding system for lorries planning to cross the English Channel, is being removed following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The coastbound carriageway between Junctions 7 and 9 will close between 21:00 BST Sunday and 06:00 Monday.
The traffic scheme was introduced in March to manage freight flow after P&O Ferries services were suspended.