Tenterden: Restored steam engine unveiled for Queen's Jubilee
- Published
A 150-year-old restored steam engine has taken to the tracks as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Poplar, one of the first Victorian Terrier steam engines in service, has been revamped following years of repair works at a cost of £150,000.
On Thursday it will take passengers from Tenterden, Kent, along the Kent and East Sussex Railway for the first time since 2015.
The historic engine, built in 1872, has been with the steam railway since 1901.
Simon Marsh, chairman of the Kent and East Sussex Railway, said: "It's always a nerve-wracking moment when an engine comes back into service.
"But thanks to the excellent work that's been done by a large number of people it has gone all well.
"We hope she'll be with us for many years to come."