Tenterden: Restored steam engine unveiled for Queen's Jubilee

Steve Squires
The restored Poplar will take passengers on the Kent and East Sussex railway on Thursday

A 150-year-old restored steam engine has taken to the tracks as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Poplar, one of the first Victorian Terrier steam engines in service, has been revamped following years of repair works at a cost of £150,000.

On Thursday it will take passengers from Tenterden, Kent, along the Kent and East Sussex Railway for the first time since 2015.

The historic engine, built in 1872, has been with the steam railway since 1901.

Kent and Sussex Railway
Built in 1872, Poplar was one of the first group of Terrier steam engines in service

Simon Marsh, chairman of the Kent and East Sussex Railway, said: "It's always a nerve-wracking moment when an engine comes back into service.

"But thanks to the excellent work that's been done by a large number of people it has gone all well.

"We hope she'll be with us for many years to come."

