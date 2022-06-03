Platinum Jubilee: The feuding Gravesend street which held two 1977 parties
People living in Jubilee Crescent have been remembering celebrating the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977 - with two separate street parties.
The split in the street in Gravesend, Kent, was put down to differences between neighbours which had developed over time.
The feud attracted the attention of the BBC's Nationwide show.
The road is not hosting any street parties - at either end of the crescent - to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Named because it was built during the Silver Jubilee of the Queen's grandfather, George V, in 1935, it was claimed Jubilee Crescent had evolved into two communities, which called themselves the top and bottom ends.
In 1977 this led to two street party committees being formed, with the parties being held within sight of each other.
The celebrations were marred by a mysterious act of sabotage, with bunting put up during an act of unity between the two sides being cut down in the early hours of the morning. The culprit was never identified.
Sue McFarlane was among those interviewed by Nationwide in 1977, after she made a house decoration for 40p from a table top, crepe paper, cardboard and silver foil.
Mrs McFarlane still lives in Jubilee Crescent and remembers the celebrations.
"It turned out really lovely" she said. "The kids enjoyed it."
Her daughter Diane Hamilton said: "It was lots of fun. We all got our Silver Jubilee cups, we got our coins, we got our pencils."
But her other daughter Tricia McFarlane has slightly different memories.
She said: "I almost got dragged into the fancy dress, which I really didn't want to do."
For the Platinum Jubilee none of the residents have organised a street party.
"It is a shame" said Ms Hamilton.