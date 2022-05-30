Platinum Jubilee: Queen's Garden features Maidstone artist's work
- Published
A special garden created as a tribute to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year is featuring the work of a glass artist from Kent.
The Queen's Garden can be viewed at the Tower of London as part of the Historic Royal Palaces' Superbloom display.
Amidst the flowers, topiary and grasses in the garden, stand 12 glass forms with a crystal crown at the centre.
Glass artist Max Jacquard, from Maidstone, said it was a "terrifically exciting" project to be involved with.
Inspiration for the design has been taken from The Queen's 1953 coronation gown, designed by royal couturier Sir Norman Hartnell.
The 12 glass castings are commonwealth symbols, mirroring the national motifs Sir Norman used in his embroidered design.
The glass crown is a reminder of the Tower's role as home of the Crown Jewels.
Mr Jacquard said: "We have tried to pay homage to Her Majesty and to Norman Hartnell in the crafting of the emblems embroidered on The Queen's coronation dress.
"Inspired by Hartnell's embroidery techniques, we have put a contemporary twist on the designs by using rich patterns translated into coloured glass."
Eva Koch-Schulte, creative producer at Historic Royal Palaces, said the Queen's Garden was an "integral" part of its plans to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
The garden, which was designed to be viewed from above, will remain in place until the end of September.