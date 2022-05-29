Half-term travel: Dover passengers 'stuck for hours' at border control
Some passengers trying to leave the UK via Dover say they have been stuck "for hours" due to a lack of open French border control booths.
Disruption began on Saturday as travellers experienced extremely busy roads and cancelled Easyjet flights as the half-term getaway began.
P&O Ferries said delays were "out of their control" as border controls were operated by French border police.
French authorities have been contacted for comment.
In a statement the Port of Dover said the situation was likely to remain in place for "a number of hours".
It said: "The Port is working with its French counterparts to move tourist traffic through the Border Controls as quickly as possible.
"The Port is very busy working with all the Ferry Operators to minimise delays once through the Border Controls."
On Sunday one passenger tweeted they had missed their 09:15 BST crossing with P&O despite queuing since 06:30 BST, and described having only two border control booths open as a "total outrage".
We have been in the queue since 06:30 for the 09:15 to Calais. We have missed the sailing, and we probably have another 2hours of queues ahead. Total outrage having only two border control booths open on such a busy weekend.— Perseus (@iPerseus) May 29, 2022
Another said they had missed their ferry after waiting almost two hours at border control.
@Port_of_Dover seriously bad organisation this morning with only two French passport controls. We are now waiting almost 2 hours and have already missed our ferry. pic.twitter.com/QDN6Teyly2— Sam Riley (@sam73riley) May 29, 2022
In addition to delays at border control, the Port of Dover warned that it had seen tourists arriving without tickets.
It added: "The Port is very busy and is seeing tourists arriving without tickets. Please do not travel to the Port of Dover unless you have a booked ticket for travel.
"Your Ferry Operator will put you on their next available sailings."