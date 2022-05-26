P&O: Third Channel ferry cleared to resume sailing by inspectors
A third P&O ferry on the English Channel route has been given safety clearance to resume sailing.
The Pride of Canterbury can now join the Pride of Kent and the Spirit of Britain, after being cleared by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).
Safety fears were raised after P&O replaced nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency staff in March.
P&O has yet to confirm when the Pride of Canterbury will be returning to service.
A spokesperson for the MCA said: "The inspection on board the Pride of Canterbury has been completed and the vessel can commence operations when P&O Ferries are ready.
"There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect when requested by P&O Ferries."
On Thursday evening P&O tweeted that it would operate a revised schedule until 31 May.
#PODover/#POCalais – We’re operating a revised schedule until 31st May. If you’re travelling and the time provided is not suitable please call to discus you options~— P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) May 26, 2022
It leaves the Spirit of France as the last of the company's cross Channel fleet still awaiting clearance.
In an interview aboard the Pride of Kent this week, P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite said he was "incredibly sorry" for the impact of the sackings, but said it was "the route we only deemed possible".
Several demonstrations against the seafarers' sackings have been held around the country, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has called for P&O to repay the £11m it received from the government to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic.