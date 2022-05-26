Whitstable Harbour: Fire crews tackle blaze
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a harbour in Kent which has destroyed a warehouse and damaged a restaurant.
Ten fire engines are battling the blaze at the South Quay in Whitstable Harbour which began at lunchtime, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.
Video footage shows flames billowing from the roof of a large, black building.
KFRS said firefighters were "making steady progress" using hose reel jets and compressed air foam.
People living and working nearby have been told to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke.
Peter Bennett owns the Crab and Winkle Restaurant which has been damaged after the fire spread from an empty warehouse to his property.
Mr Bennett said: "I'm feeling very sad. I got a text to say my building was on fire. [I'm] totally devastated. 22 years of work to build that business up, gone in two hours. Very sad."
In a statement, Canterbury City Council described the blaze as "serious", and said that everyone was evacuated safely with no injuries.
It added: "Following initial checks we do not believe the new South Quay Shed development, which only opened on Monday, has been damaged. However, we will not be opening it tomorrow [Friday]."
The council said investigations into the cause of the fire and the damage caused were underway.