Platinum Jubilee: Gravesend street party launches celebrations
A giant community street party has marked the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
About 500 children from nine local schools attended the celebrations in Community Square in Gravesend, Kent, on Thursday.
Among the attendees were 16 people whose 70th birthdays coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.
The celebrations were organised jointly by Gravesham Borough Council and a local events company.
Mayor of Gravesham, Peter Scollard, said: "It's a cross between the young and old residents celebrating the jubilee with a street party.
"We've gone early this week because the children break up [from school]. We want the school children to be part of this festival and getting the local residents out and interacting with the older generation as well."
Students from nine local schools attended the party:
- Cecil Road Primary
- Chantry Academy
- Copperfield Academy
- Holy Trinity
- Riverview Infant School
- Rosherville
- St George's Primary
- St John's Primary
- Ifield
Co-organiser Gurvinder Sandher from Cohesion Plus, one of the event's organisers, said: "We're really proud that so many children have come not only to mark the Platinum Jubilee but also Kent Day.
"The whole idea of today is to create special memories for the children. [and] also to bring the communities together.
"Hopefully the children will go away from today having not only had a great time but this is something they will talk about in five, 10, 15 years' time."