Kent Day: New long-distance cycle route unveiled
- Published
A new long-distance cycling route has been unveiled to mark Kent Day, an annual celebration of the county.
The Cantii Way, launched by charity Cycling UK, is 145 miles (235km) long and begins and ends in the village of Wye, close to Ashford. Kent.
The route is designed to take cyclists through the diverse scenery and history of the county - known as the Garden of England.
The route passes through Canterbury, Whitstable, Folkestone and Dover.
The circular route uses traffic-free cycle paths, bridleways and quiet roads, and is ideal for touring and hybrid bikes, Cycling UK said.
It passes along coastal paths, vineyards and remnants of military defences.
The trail could be cycled in one day or, with regular train stations along its length, split up over several days, the cycling charity said.
'Perfect location'
Sophie Gordon, Cycling UK's campaigns officer, said: "The Cantii Way is a perfect introduction to the wonders of cycling around Kent, and is ideal for those looking to try cycle tourism for the first time.
"Kent is rich in history, rich in culture and rich in cuisine. It's a perfect location for cycling, and the route gives you the very best of the Garden of England."
The name of the route derives from the Cantii - an Iron Age Celtic tribe that Julius Caesar encountered on his abortive conquest of England in 54BC.
It is from them that both the county of Kent and city of Canterbury derive their names.
The launching of the route has also been chosen to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The monarch is a patron of Cycling UK.