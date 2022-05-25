Cost of living crisis: Thanet charity 'out of answers'
A charity supporting vulnerable families says it is struggling to suggest ways they can overcome their desperation amid spiralling costs.
Alexander Roarke of the Thanet Iceberg Project says budgeting advice he has given before is now useless, given the severity of the cost of living crisis.
Among those he helps is Michael Richards, who fears he can no longer afford to charge his mobility scooter.
The government said it has introduced a £22bn support package.
Mr Roarke said people can no longer afford to eat properly or heat their homes due to rising costs, and things are becoming so bad he "doesn't know what the answer is".
He said: "They don't have enough money to get through the month.......and they're asking us what we can suggest.
"I have no answers anymore."
Mr Richards, who suffers from arthritis, fears becoming housebound without his scooter.
"Sometimes I've been sitting there thinking, 'I'd be better off dead.' But I'm a fighter, so I will carry on," he said.
A government spokesman said: "We're supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22bn package of support.
"That includes saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut in July, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep more of the money they earn and providing millions of households with up to £350 to help with rising energy bills.
"The Chancellor has been clear we stand ready to do more."