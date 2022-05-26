Queen's Platinum Jubilee: The Lewes company making royal gloves
A woman who runs a business which has made gloves for the Royal Family for decades has spoken of her pride ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Cornelia James, based in Ripe, near Lewes, East Sussex, was granted a royal warrant in 1979.
The company first made gloves for the then Princess Elizabeth for her honeymoon in 1947.
Genevieve James, the current owner, said she is "delighted" to make the Queen's gloves.
Cornelia James studied art and design in Vienna and arrived in England as a refugee in 1939.
Her glove making business became a huge success.
It has made hundreds of pairs of gloves for the monarch for all occasions.
Cornelia's daughter Genevieve is carrying on the family legacy after her mother died in 1999.
She now runs the company.
Ms James said: ''My mother was an extraordinary woman. You don't get them like that anymore. A bit like the Queen. I'm incredibly proud of her really.''
Becoming glove maker to the Queen by royal appointment was her mother's proudest achievement, she said.
''When my mother received it I just remember seeing tears in her eyes. A royal warrant is recognition of brilliant work. We're really proud to have it actually.''
The company makes about ten pairs of gloves for the Queen every year.
As well as the royal patronage Cornelia James's craft has been worn by pop stars Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
The company's gloves can also be seen in television shows such as Bridgerton, Downton Abbey and The Crown.