Julia James murder trial: Gamekeeper said Callum Wheeler 'got what he deserved'
A gamekeeper whose evidence helped convict the killer of PCSO Julia James says he is relieved her family have justice.
Gavin Tucker, who works in Aylesham, Kent, saw Callum Wheeler acting "suspiciously" the day after the police community support officer was murdered.
He took pictures and video of the 22-year-old which proved crucial in the police investigation.
Wheeler was convicted of murder at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Tucker caught footage of Wheeler carrying the murder weapon, and running from the scene, and sent it directly to Kent Police.
He told the BBC following the trial: "Without that, God knows what would have happened.
"I just feel relieved really for the family.
"My little bit of evidence has impacted, and he's got what he deserved."
He said Wheeler was acting suspiciously, and when confronted, lied to him about being new to the area.
Mrs James had seen Wheeler hanging around the area on previous occasions and described him to her husband as a "really weird dude".
The family of the 53-year-old mother-of-two thanked Mr Tucker for his evidence following the jury's guilty verdict.