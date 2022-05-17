Operation Brock: M20 traffic controls to remain until after Jubilee
A traffic holding system for lorries planning to cross the English Channel will remain in place until after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), which manages emergency planning in Kent, said a a "combination of factors" meant there was a risk of travel disruption.
The system was initially introduced in March after P&O Ferries services were suspended.
The traffic control measures will be removed on 5 June, officials say.
The measures, known as Operation Brock, queues lorries heading to Dover on one side of the M20, while a contraflow system runs on the remaining carriageway.
KRF said the upcoming half-term break, continuing reduced ferry capacity at Dover and the Jubilee celebrations were creating a "heightened risk of disruption" on Kent's cross-Channel routes.