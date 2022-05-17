David Fuller: Victim's daughter loses High Court fight over inquiry
The daughter of a woman abused by necrophiliac murderer David Fuller has lost a High Court fight over the scope of an inquiry into his crimes.
Amanda Miah, whose mother Sonia Miah died in 2018, asked a High Court judge at a hearing in London to give her the go-ahead for a legal challenge.
She claimed arrangements for the inquiry infringed her human right to protection from degrading treatment.
But Mr Justice Swift ruled she did not have an arguable case.
Fuller, 67, was sentenced last year to two whole-life tariffs after murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987 and sexually abusing more than 100 female bodies.
A barrister representing Ms Miah argued that arrangements for an inquiry, announced by Health Secretary Sajid Javid in November, did not "meet the needs" of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Jude Bunting QC told the judge the article stated no-one should be subjected to "inhuman or degrading" treatment.
"The circumstances of David Fuller's offending trigger the duty to investigate under Article 3," Mr Bunting told the judge in a written case outline.
"The physical mutilation of a dead body by an agent of the state will give rise to an Article 3 breach in respect of family members," he added.
He also raised concerns about inquiry chairman Sir Jonathan Michael's inability to "compel witnesses" and about "evidence-gathering" taking place in private.
He said Sir Jonathan's conduct to date gave rise to an "appearance of a lack of practical independence".
A barrister representing Health Secretary Sajid Javid argued there was an "overwhelming case" for blocking the claim in respect of the "attack" on Sir Jonathan's independence.
The judge heard Sir Jonathan was a former clinical nephrologist, hospital health service manager, chief operating officer, and chief executive of three NHS hospital trusts.
He previously chaired an internal investigation into Fuller, commissioned by Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust in 2021.
But Mr Blake said Sir Jonathan had never been employed by the trust.