Whitstable: Man seriously injured in attack by four men
A man has been taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after being attacked by four men in Whitstable High Street, Kent, police said.
It happened just after midnight on Saturday, when the man and a woman in her twenties were involved in an argument with a second woman, before they carried on walking.
A few moments later a Land Rover Freelander pulled up and the four men got out and attacked the couple.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
Kent Police appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.
