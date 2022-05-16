Julia James: Callum Wheeler guilty of PCSO murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering police community support officer Julia James while she was walking her dog in woodland in Kent.
Callum Wheeler beat Mrs James to death with a railway jack after "ambushing" the 53-year-old in woods near her home in Snowdon in April last year.
The 22-year-old had admitted being responsible for her killing, but denied murder at Canterbury Crown Court.
The jury took less than one hour and 10 minutes to reach their verdict.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
