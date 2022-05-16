Julia James: Callum Wheeler guilty of PCSO murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering police community support officer Julia James while she was walking her dog in woodland in Kent.
Callum Wheeler beat Mrs James to death with a railway jack after "ambushing" the 53-year-old in woods near her home in Snowdown in April last year.
Wheeler, 22, was as an "angry, violent" and "strange man", jurors were told.
The court also heard he had told a custody officer following his arrest: "She was a copper and deserved to die."
Wheeler was seen roaming around the countryside with the weapon the day before Mrs James died, and in the days after as hundreds of police officers scoured the area.
Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said the attack was "not a momentary and spontaneous act of violence".
It was planned "over many days and weeks", she said, and was "an ambush attack where the defendant intended to surprise his victim".
The jury at Canterbury Crown Court took less than one hour and 10 minutes to reach their verdict.
Mrs James, a mother-of-two, was found dead alongside her Jack Russell Toby in Akholt Wood on 27 April.
The murder shocked the quiet, rural community, and sparked a vast and complex murder investigation.
The court was told Mrs James was "subjected to a very violent and sustained assault to the head".
Wheeler will be sentence at a later date.