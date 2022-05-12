Julia James murder trial: Accused barricaded himself in bedroom
- Published
A man accused of the murder of police community support officer Julia James barricaded himself into his bedroom when officers tried to arrest him, a court has heard.
Mrs James, 53, died after being attacked in Ackholt Wood in Snowdown, Kent, in April last year.
Callum Wheeler admitted responsibility for her death at Canterbury Crown Court, but denies murder.
Mrs James' DNA was on items seized from his room, the jury heard.
The jurors were shown footage from the body-worn camera of PC Ben Redpath, in which Mr Wheeler could be heard swearing at the arresting officers through his bedroom door as they tried to enter on 7 May 2021.
When officers forced open the door at his home in Aylesham in Kent and handcuffed Wheeler, he told them: "I didn't do it."
PC Redpath told the jury that Mr Wheeler later said to the custody officer at Maidstone police station: "Sometimes I do things I cannot control."
Bloodstains matching the DNA of Mrs James were found on items seized from Mr Wheeler's home, the jury was told.
The court was read agreed facts about scientific evidence from the crime scene and the defendant's possessions which were examined by forensic scientist Stephen Paddock.
Mrs James' DNA was detected on a pair of Mr Wheeler's muddy black Nike trainers, as well as on a metal railway jack.
The forensic expert had concluded "the bar had been used to assault Julia James", prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the court.
Pieces of adhesive from the jack were found in Mrs James' hair while Mr Wheeler's DNA was found on her jacket and white vest, the court also heard.
Earlier in the hearing jurors were shown an image of Mr Wheeler, 22, carrying a blue holdall with a long object poking out of it, covered with carrier bags.
Prosecutors say the object was the railway jack that Mr Wheeler used to bludgeon Mrs James to death.
The trial continues.