West Kent and West Sussex probation services rated inadequate
- Published
Probation services in West Kent and West Sussex have been rated inadequate after an inspection.
Inspectors said West Kent's probation delivery had "chronic" staff shortages and the workloads were too large.
Inspector Justin Russell said "a perfect storm of issues" at West Kent, including the legacy of Covid-19, needed "to be addressed urgently".
"Significant" staff shortages were also noted at the West Sussex unit by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation.
Mr Russell said West Sussex had "a tough job ahead", adding: "We want to see those on probation, especially those who pose a risk to others, are properly managed."
The leadership at West Sussex was praised but inspectors said its "clear strategic direction could not disguise shortfalls in how the service manages those who pose a risk of reoffending".
'Survival mode'
The West Sussex service, which is "on the right trajectory" to improve, was advised to give staff more training in risk, safeguarding and managing workloads.
At West Kent, which was described as being in "survival mode" and was rated inadequate in all categories, it was noted staff were "committed and keen for change".
However, Mr Russell said: "The management of people who may cause a risk of harm to others was sufficient in only a quarter of the cases we looked at."
Twelve recommendations for improvement were issued to the West Kent service.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.