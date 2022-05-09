Julia James: Man admits killing PCSO
A man has admitted killing police community support officer Julia James, who was found dead in woodland after being "ambushed" while walking her dog.
Callum Wheeler, 22, attacked the 53-year-old in woods in Snowdown, Kent, in a "brutal attack" in April last year, a court heard.
He admitted responsibility for Ms James's death at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, but has denied murder.
Alison Morgan QC said Mr Wheeler had been waiting for his victim.
Opening the trial, the prosecutor told the jury: "The evidence suggests that her attacker was waiting in the woods for someone to attack and then ambushed her.
"Julia tried to escape her attacker but she was subjected to a brutal and fatal attack. She suffered catastrophic injuries and died where she fell."
Ms Morgan said a large body of evidence from a variety of sources demonstrated that the attacker was Mr Wheeler.
She told the court: "Although he denied responsibility for the killing for some time, he does now accept that he was the person that killed Julia James, however he does not accept that he is guilty of the offence of murder."
Several members of Ms James's family have attended court to hear the prosecution open the case.