Julia James: Man admits killing PCSO
A man killed police community support officer Julia James after "ambushing" her in woodland while she walked her dog, a court heard.
Callum Wheeler, 22, launched a "brutal attack" on the 53-year-old in woods in Snowdown, Kent, in April last year.
He admitted responsibility for Ms James's death at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, but has denied murder.
Opening the trial, the prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said Mr Wheeler had been waiting for his victim.
She told the jury: "The evidence suggests that her attacker was waiting in the woods for someone to attack and then ambushed her.
"Julia tried to escape her attacker but she was subjected to a brutal and fatal attack. She suffered catastrophic injuries and died where she fell."
'Really weird dude'
Ms James had seen a man who is alleged to be her killer, Mr Wheeler, in the woods in the months prior to her death, the court heard.
Ms Morgan told the jury Mr Wheeler repeatedly visited Ackholt Wood, where Ms James walked her dog. She was found with her Jack Russell dog Toby by her side.
She said on one of those occasions "he saw and was seen by Julia James herself".
Ms James had been "aware of the presence of a strange male" and had described the man to her husband Paul as a "really weird dude", she added.
She later pointed the man out to Mr James during a walk together about two months before her death.
Ms Morgan said a large body of evidence from a variety of sources demonstrated that the attacker was Mr Wheeler.
She told the court: "Although he denied responsibility for the killing for some time, he does now accept that he was the person that killed Julia James, however he does not accept that he is guilty of the offence of murder."
Several members of Ms James's family have attended court to hear the prosecution open the case.