Julia James: Callum Wheeler murder trial set to begin
- Published
A trial is due to begin later of a man accused of murdering police community support officer Julia James.
Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, in April last year.
Callum Wheeler, 22, from Aylesham, is accused of killing her by inflicting serious head injuries. He previously pleaded not guilty to murder.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb will preside over the Canterbury Crown Court trial. It is expected to last for four weeks.
Ms James, who had worked for Kent Police since 2008, was found with her Jack Russell dog Toby by her side.
