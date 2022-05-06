Kent election results 2022: Conservatives lose control of Maidstone
- Published
Related Topics
The Conservatives have lost control of Maidstone Borough Council after shedding two seats and leaving them one short of a majority.
The authority is now under no overall control, with the Conservatives on 27 seats, the Lib Dems 12, six independents, five Labour and four councillors for the Maidstone Group and one Green.
Turnout in Maidstone was 30%.
Tunbridge Wells also remains under no overall control.
In Tunbridge Wells the Conservatives have lost ground and are no longer the largest party on the council, falling behind the Liberal Democrats.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the election results in my area?
- GUIDE: What do the results mean so far?
- NOTIFICATIONS: Sign up for Northern Ireland election alerts
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.