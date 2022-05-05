Local elections 2022: Polls open across South East
- Published
Related Topics
Dozens of council seats are being contested after polls opened for voters across the South East.
A total of 172 seats across 12 local authorities in Kent, Surrey, East and West Sussex are up for election.
Voting takes place between 07:00 BST and 22:00.
Votes will be counted between 5-6 May, with only one authority beginning its count immediately after the polls close.
If you have not received a polling card, or have lost it, you can find your nearest polling station on the Electoral Commission website.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.