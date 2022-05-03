Channel migrants: Dover sees 293 people arrive on Monday
Nearly 300 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Monday.
The Ministry of Defence, which took control of the response to the crossings last month, said the 293 people arrived in Dover in nine small boats on the Bank Holiday.
It followed the arrival of 254 people on Sunday, in what were believed to be the first crossings for 11 days.
Last month the government announced plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda on one-way tickets.
The English Channel is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world.
Many migrants come from some of the poorest and most chaotic parts of the world, and many ask to claim asylum once they are picked up by the UK authorities.