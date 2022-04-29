Ukraine: Coaches bring 91 refugees to Kent
Ninety-one Ukrainian refugees with UK visas have arrived in Kent on private coaches as part of a community initiative.
The coaches were booked from Kent with a Polish coach firm, with funds donated by local businesses.
Volunteers helped contact and organise some refugees. Other Ukrainians fleeing the conflict contacted the Coaches 2 Ukraine project themselves on Facebook.
The refugees arrived in Hartley, Kent, from Warsaw, Poland.
Organiser Malcolm Palmer said more needed to be done to coordinate the transportation of refugees.
The Department for Levelling Up said advice for travel was on the Homes for Ukraine website.
Among the options for travel, airline Wizz Air offers free flights to Ukrainians with UK Visas in bordering countries, and Eurostar and Stenaline also offer free travel for Ukrainians seeking safety.
The Department for Levelling Up said out of 86,000 approved visas, 27,000 Ukrainians were now in the UK.
Yulia Hampshire, who lives in Medway but is originally from Ukraine, will be hosting a friend and her ten-year-old son who fled Kyiv and got a place on the coach.
"The mum is very nervous and the child will probably need counselling," she said.
"The last few weeks were fine because they were in Warsaw, but it's the beginning of the war that really damaged them."
The coaches will now travel to Poland's border with Ukraine to deliver supplies, including sleeping bags, socks and first aid.