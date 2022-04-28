Kent Police provides 'unacceptable level of service' to domestic abuse victims
Kent Police provides some victims of domestic abuse with an "unacceptable level of service", a watchdog said.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said some "have continued to remain at risk" after lodging reports.
But the force was rated "outstanding" for its recording of crime, and "good" in four other areas of policing.
Kent's deputy chief constable said the force is committed to improving services to domestic abuse victims.
Inspectors from the HMICFRS said vulnerability investigation teams "lack capacity and capability".
"This is leading to ineffective and delayed investigations and at times a failure to properly manage the risk to victims," the report said.
It acknowledged more detectives are now being put into the team and a dedicated chief superintendent for domestic abuse has been appointed to oversee and deliver improvements.
'Victims let down'
Kent Police was rated "good" for preventing crime, how it treats the public, developing a positive workplace and use of resources.
But it was urged to improve how it investigates crime, responds to the public and manages offenders.
Roy Wilsher of the HMICFRS said he was" satisfied with some aspects of the performance of Kent Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime, but there are areas where it needs to improve".
He added: Opportunities to achieve positive results are being missed because some investigations are poor, or because officers haven't maximised evidential opportunities. This lets victims down.
"The force is rightly proud of some of its work protecting vulnerable people. However, domestic abuse investigation teams have not been properly resourced with suitably qualified staff.
"As a result, some victims have received an unacceptable level of service and have continued to remain at risk."
'Most vulnerable'
Kent Police Deputy Chief Constable Tim Smith said: "We recognise we have an ongoing challenge to maintain our detective capacity and have developed a clear plan to increase numbers.
"We are committed to continuing to improve our service to victims of domestic abuse who are among the most vulnerable in our communities.
"Where this report identifies areas for improvement, we are confident we will achieve this and continue to put victims and witnesses at the heart of everything we do."