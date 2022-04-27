P&O: Queues at Dover job fair helping sacked ferry workers
- Published
People sacked by P&O Ferries have been attending a recruitment fair in Dover aimed at supporting former seafarers.
Local employers, welfare services and education providers were offering help and support at the Dover Seafarers Recruitment and Support Fair.
Trevor Bartlett, leader of Dover District Council, which set up the event, said hundreds of jobs were on offer at the event.
The fair was open to everyone looking for work, but with "a strong focus" on former P&O Ferries crew members, the council said.
Mr Bartlett described the P&O sackings as "a devastating blow" to workers and communities in Dover.
He said: "If they're not getting paid then they're not out in the community spending money in the shops."
Mr Bartlett said the job fair was a huge success.
"When the doors opened at ten o'clock there was a queue of people coming in," he said.
Exhibitors and employers included Dover & Deal Citizens' Advice, Kent County Council, DFDS Ferries, the Port of Dover, the Home Office (Border Force) and Viking Maritime Group.
Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, said: "The community around Dover has been hard hit by the events that have occurred and we absolutely recognise that.
"That's why we've taken such energy and effort to put on something like this to try and create the opportunities for people to find re-employment."
Sacked P&O employee Lee Davison said he was taking time off to be with his young family before deciding whether to take another job at sea.
He said: "It's been stressful - ups and downs. It's like a bereavement. You go through all the different emotions: angry, sad, upset, did we do something wrong, a bit of guilt. But we're slowly getting through it.
"There [are] jobs out there most definitely. I'm going to take a bit of time off, I've got a young family so I'll get to spend some time with them. Then I'll be looking at whether I want to go back to sea or not, I still haven't decided."