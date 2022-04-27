Tonbridge foodbank fuel vouchers 'get me through the week'
- Published
Hundreds of families have received fuel vouchers since Christmas amid a sharp rise in energy prices, a foodbank says.
Sustain Community Foodbank in Tonbridge, Kent, says more people are relying on them as some face the choice of eating or heating.
A 54% rise in the energy price cap this month means a typical household will be paying £693 more each year.
Jemma Graffin, from the foodbank, said some families could not afford to cook the food they were being given.
For £2, users of the foodbank receive fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and cupboard essentials, but vouchers to help pay for fuel costs were becoming increasingly popular.
Ms Graffin said: "Families were choosing between being able to put food on their table and being able to light their houses. They couldn't cook the food we were giving them."
'I had no choice'
She said the food bank set up an online donations page, and money raised is being used to help families with vouchers for gas and electricity for their homes.
Sandra Beale contracted Covid at the end of 2021, and her income as a holistic health therapist dried up while she was unable to work.
She said: "It'll probably take me another two years to get back on my feet.
"If I can cope on my own, I'll do it and be independent, but I had no choice because of the illness."
Danielle Withams, a single mother, said the foodbank helps her get through the week.
"It helps greatly and for me and the kids it's had a big impact. It's helped massively."