Concerns over South East steam attractions running out of coal
- Published
Steam attractions in the South East are facing a "crisis" due to a shortage of domestic coal, campaigners say.
Calls are being made for more coal investment to help steam railways, such as the Kent and East Sussex Railway in Tenterden, and the Bluebell Railway in Uckfield, East Sussex.
The last UK dry steam coal mine near Merthyl Tydfil, Wales, is set to close by the end of the year.
The heritage steam railway sector may have to rely on poor quality imports.
William Giles, a steam expert and organiser of the Weald of Kent Steam Rally event, said: "The planned closure of the last UK coal mines at the end of 2022 puts the heritage steam sector in crisis.
"Steam railways such as the Kent and East Sussex Railway and Bluebell Railway will be affected."
He said the industry needed the government to provide new and renewed licences for the coal mining industry "in the same way that they're doing for the oil and gas sectors".
'Lower quality coal'
Mr Giles also said a lack of Russian coal due to the sanctions imposed during the war in Ukraine also raised concerns about coal supply.
Heritage Watch, a public body which aims to prevent and detect crimes against UK heritage sites and organisations, said the steam sector may have to rely on imports.
The body described the imports as "lower quality house coal" from countries such as Kazakhstan and Colombia.