Ukraine: Second convoy of fire engines and supplies departs Ashford
- Published
A second convoy of donated fire engines and equipment from across the UK has departed from Ashford, Kent, to assist firefighters in Ukraine.
The donations, including 21 vehicles, will provide "vital support" to Ukrainian firefighters, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said.
The project, led by UK charity Fire Aid and supported by the Home Office, saw a first convoy leave Ashford on 19 March.
More than 60 firefighters volunteered to drive the supplies across Europe.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service tweeted a video of the convoy leaving on Thursday.
A second fire service convoy from around the UK departed from Kent today, transporting vehicles and vital equipment for firefighters in Ukraine.— Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) April 21, 2022
Working with @Fire_Aid_UK, @NFCC_FireChiefs & @ukhomeoffice, this follows last month’s mission, when 22 fire engines were donated. pic.twitter.com/SojTavUDeE
The NFCC said the donated equipment includes fire engines, helmets, thermal imaging cameras, generators and rescue gear which will all be handed over to the Polish State Fire Service before its transfer to Ukraine.
Mark Hardingham, NFCC chairman, said: "We continue to see horrific scenes unfold every day and this equipment will go some way to assist our Ukrainian colleagues as they continue with their biggest challenge to date, while putting their own lives at risk, with limited resources.
"Any help UK fire and rescue services can give, will be given gladly."
Claire Hoyland from Fire Aid said the way UK fire services had mobilised to support Ukraine made her "so proud", adding that she spoke with Ukrainian partners and the State Emergency Services almost daily and "equipment is currently being destroyed, damaged, or lost on a huge scale".
The NFCC said 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines have been destroyed in Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.
The movement of donations is supported with funding from the Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and the FIA Foundation.
In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel called the project a "phenomenal collaborative effort".
Ms Patel said: "Our fire and rescue services are going above and beyond to support the effort in Ukraine and I am proud to once again support a convoy of fire service equipment being sent to those in desperate need."