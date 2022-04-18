Four teenagers charged over man's death in Chatham
Four teenagers have appeared in court accused of manslaughter after allegedly chasing a man who fell 27m (90ft) to his death.
Dale Simmons, 42, was found dead near Chalk Pit Hill, Chatham, on Thursday morning but police said it is thought he died the previous evening.
Two boys aged 16, one aged 17 and 18-year-old Tyrese Scott, from Chatham, appeared before magistrates on Monday.
The boys aged 16 and 17 cannot be named for legal reasons.
Prosecuting, Dylan Bradshaw told Medway Magistrates' Court Mr Simmons was walking with his partner at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
It is alleged the couple came across the four teenagers and the boys chased Mr Simmons into a nearby back garden.
The prosecution claim Mr Simmons jumped over the back wall in an attempt to escape, falling to his death.
His body was found at about 11:00 BST the next morning.
Mr Scott was remanded in custody and the other three teenagers were remanded in youth detention.
They are due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 16 May.