Four teenagers charged over man's death in Chatham
- Published
Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after a man was found dead in Chatham.
Dale Simmons, 42 was found dead near Chalkpit Hill on Thursday morning and it is thought he died the previous evening.
Kent Police said two boys aged 16, one boy aged 17 and 18-year-old Tyrese Scott, of Rochester Street, were due before Medway magistrates on Monday.
The boys aged 16 and 17 cannot be named for legal reasons.
Officers believe all four were known to Mr Simmons.
